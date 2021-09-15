‘Mahanirvana Parva’ of Guru Ram Rai observed

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 14 Sep: The 335th Mahanirvana Parva of Guru Ram Rai was observed with devotion, here, today. The Darbar Sahib Mahant, Devendra Dass, held special prayers to mark this occasion on the banks of the pond located near the Jhandeji.

After that, 17 purohits made a ‘pind’ of rice, milk, honey, Gangajal, ghee and sugar and performed the prayers. This Prasad was distributed among the devotees. The Mahant blessed the thousands of devotees that had come from every part of the country and abroad. This was followed by a special langar.

In the evening, Prasad of ‘halwa poori’ and ‘churma’ were distributed among the devotees. People of all ages who had come from all parts of the country felt blessed at being a part of this Mahanirvana Parva.

The devotees who had come to participate followed the Covid guidelines strictly and maintained social distancing. A medical team of the Shri Mahant Indiresh hospital was available all the time to tackle any medical emergencies.

Guru Ram Rai Maharaj was born in 1646 on the ‘panchmi’ of ‘Chaitra Maas’. He arrived in Doon in the year, 1676. Dehradun got its name as the ‘Dera’ of Guru Ram Rai. He passed away on ‘Bhadrasudi 8, Sanwat 1744 (4 September, 1687). The sangats congregate at his Samadhi and observe this day as Mahanirvana Parva.

Mahant Devendra Dass said on the occaion that the place of the Guru is even higher than God. This is because the path to God is shown by the Guru. Those who follow the path laid down by the Guru achieve all goals in life. He also offered ardas for the happiness, prosperity and peace of the country and people. The devotees flocked in the thousands to the Darbar Sahib from the morning till late in the evening.