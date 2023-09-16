Mahant Balaknath Yogi pays obeisance at Darbar Sahib

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 15 Sep: Mahant Balaknath Yogi bowed down at the Guru Ram Rai Darbar Sahib here, today, and also met Mahant Devendra Dass. Shri The Mahant warmly welcomed Mahant Balaknath presented him with a shawl. Both had detailed discussions and exchange of ideas on education, health and other significant issues.

Mahant Balaknath Yogi appreciated the achievements of and social work being done by Shri Darbar Sahib, Shri Guru Ram Rai Education Mission and Shri Guru Ram Rai University under the guidance of Mahant Devendra Dass.

Mahant Balaknath Yogi is currently the Gaddinashin (spiritual superior of the shrine) of Baba Mastnath Math and is also the Chancellor of Baba Mastnath University located in Asthal Bohar. He is also a Member of Parliament and Vice President of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Rajasthan.