Mahant Hospital prepares to combat Corona 3rd Wave

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 5 Jan: With the probable outbreak of the third wave of Corona, and increasing cases in Uttarakhand, Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital has prepared to combat it. A Covid Task Force has been formed under the leadership of the hospital Medical Superintendent. An emergency meeting was held by the Principal, Shri Guru Ram Rai Institute of Medical & Health Sciences, which was attended by Pulmonary Medicine Department’s Doctors, anaesthesia specialists, Emergency Doctors, Nursing and Paramedical Staff on Wednesday. A special Covid Task Force has been formed as a consequence, according to Principal Dr Yashbir Dewan.

Dr Yashbir Dewan stated that the Hospital has reserved 251 General Beds and 71 ICU Beds for the treatment of Covid patients. Separate ICU Beds and treatment facilities have been made for pediatric patients. Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital had, earlier, worked in cooperation with the State Government and Deptartment of Health during the outbreak of the first and second waves.

Present at the meeting were Vice Principal Dr Lalit Varshney, Vice Principal Dr Puneet Ohri, HOD, Pediatrics, Dr Utkarsh Sharma, Technical specialist Covid Treatment & Nodal Officer, Dr Jagdish Rawat, Dr Gaurav Raturi, Dr SP Singh, etc.

Under the arrangements, the Pulmonary Medicine Department, Medicine Department, Anaesthesia Department, Emergency Team including Nursing, Paramedical and Support Staff have been put on alert mode. Covid treatment is available under the Ayushman Scheme. Ambulances equipped with Advance Life Support System for transporting patients are available. The Oxygen Tank of 20,000 Kg capacity will function at full capacity.