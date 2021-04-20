Mahant Hospital’s Dr Tanuj Bhatia receives ‘Champion of Change Award’

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 19 Apr: Senior Cardiologist of ‘Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital’ Dr Tanuj Bhatia has been presented the ‘Champion of Change Award’ for his outstanding work during the Corona crisis. At a high-profile function organised in Goa, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari honoured Dr Tanuj Bhatia with a memento and certificate.

Chairman of Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital Mahant Devendra Das, Medical Superintendent Dr Anil Kumar Dhawan and all the doctors and staff members have congratulated Dr Tanuj Bhatia for this significant achievement.

Director of the Cath Lab at Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital and Senior Cardiologist Dr Tanuj Bhatia is a well-known name in the treatment of heart related diseases in Uttarakhand and nearby states. During the Corona crisis, Dr Tanuj Bhatia played an outstanding role in the treatment of heart patients coming to Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital. He has awarded the ‘Champion of Change Award’ in recognition of his contribution to the field of medical services. This award to Dr Tanuj Bhatia has brought laurels not only for him but also the state of Uttarakhand. Notably, Dr Tanuj Bhatia has been awarded this prestigious ‘Champion of Change Award’ for the second time.

The award ceremony was organised on 16 April at Hotel Taj, Goa. Eminent personalities from various disciplines were given the ‘Champion of Change Award’. Besides Dr Tanuj Bhatia, personalities like Chief Minister of Goa, Pramod Sawant, Sushmita Sen, Union Ayush Minister Shripad Nayak, Member of Parliament Hema Malini, famous singer Sonu Nigam were the centres of attraction.