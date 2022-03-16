Mahant Indiresh Hospital empanelled with 10 insurance companies

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 15 Mar: Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital has got empanelled with 10 highly reputed health insurance companies. Health card holders of these companies, including Star Health, are getting cashless treatment at the Hospital.

This information was provided by Mahant Hospital’s Medical Superintendent Dr Ajay Pandita. The hospital is already empanelled with 70 government and national organisations such as ESIC, ECHS, CGHS, Ayushman Card and Golden Card, etc. Patients are already getting the benefits of these schemes at the hospital. Patients will now get the benefits of health insurance companies.

Medical Superintendent Dr Ajay Pandita on Tuesday disclosed that Medsave, Mediacyst TPA, Bajaj Allianz, Universal Sompo, Paramount TPA, Aditya Birla Health Insurance, Magma Paramount TPA, ICICI, Lombard-Paramount TPA, Kotek Paramount TPA, Navi Paramount TPA, EGIC Paramount TPA and Star Health have now been empanelled with the Hospital. Card-holders will be able to get treatment for general services of the hospital as well as Cardiology, Cardiac Surgery, Neurology, Neurosurgery, Nephrology, Cancer Surgery, Pediatric Surgery, Plastic Surgery, Gastroenterology, etc. The benefit will be applicable to the patients of ICU also.

Dr Ajay Pandita stated that, for a long period of time, the Hospital Management was being asked to initiate TPA services at the hospital. Under this, in the first phase, these 10 Health Insurance companies have got empanelled. Now, more companies will also join in the near future.