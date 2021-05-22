Mahant Indiresh Hospital prepares to tackle Corona 3rd wave

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 21 May: The Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital Management has speeded up precautionary preparations keeping in mind the possible third wave of Corona. Health experts are predicting a possible third wave in October 2021. The hospital management has prepared 55 Covid Positive beds, 35 High Flow Oxygen beds with Bipap and 10 ICU beds exclusively for children and babies. A separate ward has been prepared for the treatment of Covid suspected children. As per the plan prepared by its Pediatrics Department, the hospital is working on increasing the currently available 90 beds for children. It is working on the necessary plan for the treatment of children.

This was stated today by the Medical Superintendent of the hospital, Dr Anil Kumar Dhawan.

The hospital has prepared in advance a Master Plan to tackle the third wave. Head of Department of Pediatrics Prof Dr Utkarsh Sharma disclosed that, in case there is an increase in the number of Covid positive children, the hospitals will have to change their basic approach. The government and local administration would have to make necessary amendments in the rules and guidelines. While admitting children in the hospital, a family member will have to stay along with the child. One family member may stay with the child right from admission till discharge. Suitable arrangements for the stay and meals of that family member will have to be made. This would prevent the spread of infection.

The preparations at the hospital include an Advanced Life Support System to transport children by ambulance along with appropriate medicines and equipment. An Oxygen tank of 20,000 kilograms capacity has also been installed by the hospital. Necessary equipment and systems are being installed in the Pediatric ICUs (NICU & PICU).

“The spread of infection depends on the affecting capacity of the virus, immune capacity of the host and the environmental factors. If this possibility is calculated on scientific parameters, then in the case of children (host), two of the factors i.e. lack of immunity and current environmental factor are against them. Such situations make the children susceptible to infection. The third possible wave of Corona is considered to be more dangerous for the children,” says Dr Sharma.

Also, a large team of doctors from departments of Pulmonary Medicine, Medicine and Anaesthesia, along with nursing and support staff, is available at the hospital. There are sufficient Oxygen and ICU beds. This was why the death rate was less during the first and second waves of Covid-19. Mahant Hospital also benefits Ayushman Card holders.