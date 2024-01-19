Mahant Ramanand Puri passes away; last rites to be held today

By Our Staff Reporter

Haridwar, 17 Jan: Mahant Ramanand Puri Maharaj, former secretary of the Panchayati Akhara Niranjani, passed away today. He will be given Samadhi tomorrow.

Mahant Ramanand Puri was ill for a long time. He breathed his last this afternoon at the Shri Ramkrishna Mission Hospital, Kankhal.

He was around 70 years old. His last journey will be taken out from the Akhara.

As soon as the news of his demise became known, a wave of mourning swept through his devotees.

National President of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, President of Mansa Devi Temple Trust and Secretary of Shri Niranjani Akhara, Mahant Ravindra Puri Maharaj expressed his condolences and described him as a great saint.

Principal of SMJN PG College, Dr Sunil Batra while expressing grief at the demise of Swami Ramanand Puri, recalled his tenure as the Secretary of the college. The college will remain closed tomorrow to mourn his passing.