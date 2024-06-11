Mahara condemns terror attack in J&K, calls it cowardly

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 10 Jun: Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee President Karan Mahara today strongly condemned the firing by terrorists on a bus carrying devotees from Uttar Pradesh (UP) in Reasi district of Jammu & Kashmir on Sunday evening. Mahara termed this as a cowardly terrorist attack and a serious crime against humanity. He said that the whole country stands in solidarity against this terror attack.

Karan Mahara also expressed condolences to the bereaved families while praying for the peace of the departed souls and speedy recovery of the injured. The PCC Chief said that the Congress Party will support any decisive decision to be taken by the government to eradicate terrorism from the country. He expressed concern that today there is a lot of anger not only in the Kashmir Valley but also in the entire country against such terror attacks and that a fire of revenge is burning in the heart of every Indian. The way terrorist incidents are increasing in Kashmir valley and ceasefire is being violated continuously from across the border, it is clear that there is a need to work out a solid strategy to deal with this issue for the sake of the country’s security. Terrorists need to be taught a tough lesson.

Taking a dig at the Union Government, Mahara reminded that, on the one hand, ministers were taking oath along with the Prime Minister, on the other hand, such terrorist incidents were taking place. He asked what were the country’s intelligence agencies doing? Mahara claimed that Modi had promised the people that he would bring 10 heads in exchange for one head, but in 10 years he could not bring even a single head of a terrorist. He also claimed that Modi had also promised that, after the abolition of Article 370, there would be no terrorist incident. But today everything is before the country.

On this sad incident, the Vice President of the State Congress Committee, Mathura Dutt Joshi, while condemning the attack on the devotees, said that during the 10 years of NDA’s tenure, the people of the country got nothing but lies and deceit. The central government has completely failed to stop terrorist attacks. He expressed his deep condolences to the devotees killed by the terrorists.