Mahara criticises Modi’s speech regarding Mangalsutra as ‘baseless’

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 24 Apr: State Congress President Karan Mahara today reacted sharply to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reference to the Mangalsutra of married women in his election rallies. In a statement issued today, Mahara reminded that generally married women wear Mangalsutra as a symbol of their marriage and this is a sacred tradition. Hindu religion has been prevalent not only in India but throughout the world since the Vedic period. However, this sacred tradition is now being exploited by the BJP leaders merely for political gains, he claimed.

The State Congress President said that the BJP leader (Modi) who has given such a “despicable and disgusting statement” on this sacred symbol of marriage of women could not even respect his wife’s Mangalsutra. He said that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has also followed the same path and given up his dignity in in the company of this BJP leader and is now making indecent comments on former CM of Bihar Lalu Prasad’s children.

Mahara said that those talking about Congress snatching away Mangalsutras of women are forgetting that women’s Mangalsutra had to be sold by many women to get their daughters married at the time of demonetisation of currency and for treatment of their loved ones during the Corona pandemic right under the nose of the BJP Government. Yet those leaders are now making false and shameful allegations against others. He said that the Congress party has been in power in the country for 70 years but there has never been a chance of it snatching away the symbol of a woman’s marriage. Mahara termed this as shameful.

Mahara claimed that, on the one hand, BJP leaders are making women’s Mangalsutras an election weapon, while on the other hand, the “theft of 230 kg of gold” from Kedarnath temple is not even being investigated. He said that while Indira Gandhi had donated her gold for the country, on the other hand Prime Minister Morarji Desai of the Janata Party government had mortgaged India’s gold. Today, under the rule of the BJP, the price of gold has reached the highest level in the history of Rs 80-82 thousand per 10 grams and gold has become out of reach of the common person.

Mahara claimed that the people of the country have understood that Narendra Modi and BJP leaders have nothing to tell the public as achievements of their governments, hence they have resorted to this kind of ugly politics. And they are once again trying to mislead the public but the people of the country have now understood their hypocrisy and will vote out the present government.