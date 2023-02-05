Maharaj declares Tiwad Gaon as tourist village

By Our Staff Reporter

Tehri, 4 Feb: Tourism and Panchayati Raj Minister Satpal Maharaj inaugurated Asia’s first Home Stay Hub at Tiwadgaon Marod here today. Today was the fourth day of his visit to the district. On this occasion, he also declared Tiwad Gaon Marod as a Tourist Village . Speaking on the occasion, he suggested that Uttarakhand’s Kandali Ka Saag and Mandua Roti be promoted in the same manner as Makke Ki Roti and Sarson Ka Saag were famous in Punjab.

Maharaj further suggested the homestays and hotels in the state to serve Chausu, Bari, Phanu, Pahadi Raita as well as western food so that the tourists could get attracted to the local cuisine and the homestays become more popular.

Maharaj said that he was happy to note that a total of 15 homestays have been registered in Tiwad Gaon Marod by the tourism department. Out of this, 10 had been given state assistance under the homestay scheme while the process of payment of state assistance to 5 others was underway. He said that Uttarayani Bhagirathi Vikas Samiti Tiwad village has also been given permission by the tourism department to operate engineless boats in Tiwad village ‘s water body. The Tourism Minister said that in the past few years, 28 people were given state assistance by the Tourism Department to buy motor boats in Tehri Lake, in which 8 persons from Tiwad village were also included.

During the district tour, Maharaj also participated in Shrimad Bhagwat Katha organised at Kulanand Ashram located in Manbhagi Saud, Sem-Mukhem. In his address on the occasion, he said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the state was continuously moving forward on the path of development. Together everyone would make Uttarakhand an ideal state. Uttarakhand people also ought to contribute towards making India a Vishwa Guru.

Pratapnagar MLA, Vikram Singh Negi, former block chief Khem Singh Chauhan, Atar Singh Tomar, BJP district vice president Paramveer Panwar, district general secretary Pawan Shah, Rajendra Singh Negi, Kandi Khala BJP Mandal President Rishi Ram Bhatt, rural committee members were among those present on the occasion.