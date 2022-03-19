Maharaj describes death of RSS leader as irreparable loss

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 17 Mar: Cabinet Minister Satpal Maharaj has expressed deep grief at the sudden demise of Shashikant Dixit, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh activist of West Uttar Pradesh.

Expressing his deepest condolences on the sudden demise of Shashikant Dixit, the Kshetra Karyawah of RSS, Cabinet Minister Satpal Maharaj recalled that Dixit was unwell due to liver cirrhosis for some time and was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Delhi.

Maharaj prayed that God give Dixit a place at his feet and give strength to the family and the organisation to bear this loss.

Earlier, Maharaj had also visited Kailash Hospital in Dehradun to learn about his well being.