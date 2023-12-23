Maharaj meets Union Ministers Kapil Moreshwar Patil & Nitin Gadkari

By Our Staff Reporter

New Delhi, 21 Dec: Uttarakhand Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj, made courtesy calls on Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj Kapil Moreshwar Patil and Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari during a visit to New Delhi.

Satpal Maharaj met Patil during his stay in Delhi on Wednesday. He also presented Patil a memento of the Char Dham. MPs Sanjay Kaka Patil, Manoj Kotak and Anil Bonde were also present. Maharaj informed the minister about the work being done in Uttarakhand on the empowerment of Panchayats.

Maharaj also called on Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari. He discussed various schemes and the current status of road construction in the state.