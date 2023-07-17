Maharaj orders investigation of Malan River broken bridge

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 14 Jul: Public Works, Tourism and Culture Minister, Satpal Maharaj said an investigation has been ordered to look into the collapse of the bridge built on Malan River , Kotdwar. It was in the grip of flood and erosion after heavy rains. Secretary, Public Works Department, Pankaj Pandey has been ordered to investigate.

Maharaj further said that taking a strict stand in the matter, the Secretary of the Public Works Department, Pankaj Pandey, has been instructed to send a proposal for its investigation soon. He has instructed the secretary to conduct a detailed inquiry into the reasons behind the collapse of the bridge .

Satpal Maharaj has instructed the departmental secretary to open alternate routes in case the roads are blocked. He also directed that immediately after the rains stop, action should be taken to repair all the roads in the state.

He has also asked for details of the condition and water level of all the rivers of the state, from the Chief Engineer of the Irrigation Department Jaipal Singh.