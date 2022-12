By Our Staff Reporter

Governor

Koshyari

Human

Rights

Day

Maharashtra

Human

Rights

Bhagat Singhattended the Internationalcelebrations organised by theStateCommission at Raj Bhavan.

Chairman of the Commission Justice (Retd) KK Tated, former Judge of the Bombay High Court Justice (Retd) SC Dharmadhikari, Members of the Commission BD More and MA Sayeed, In-Chage Secretary Ravindra Shisve, invitees and university students were present.