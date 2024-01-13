Maharashtra Governor meets Uttarakhand journalists

By Our Staff Reporter
MUMBAI, 11 Jan: Under the Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra, a team of 7 journalists is on a six-day tour of Uttarakhand, courtesy the Press Information Bureau (PIB).
This team has arrived to take stock of the ongoing Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra in the state.
The team met the Governor of Uttarakhand Ramesh Bais on Thursday at the Raj Bhavan, Malabar Hill, Mumbai.
The visiting media persons from Uttarakhand are: Arun Pratap Singh, Special Correspondent, Garhwal Post; Devendra Sati, News Editor, Dainik Jagran; Girish Chandra Tiwari, Bureau Chief, Dainik Bhaskar, Bhunpender Kandari, City Incharge, Rashtriya Sahara; Girish Pant, Bureau Chief, Badri Vishal; Surendra Singh Dashila, Bureau Chief, Zee News; and Afzal Ahmad Rana, Bureau Chief, Dainik Sahafat.