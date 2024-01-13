Maharashtra Governor meets Uttarakhand journalists

By Our Staff Reporter

MUMBAI, 11 Jan: Under the Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra, a team of 7 journalists is on a six-day tour of Uttarakhand , courtesy the Press Information Bureau (PIB).

This team has arrived to take stock of the ongoing Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra in the state.

The team met the Governor of Uttarakhand Ramesh Bais on Thursday at the Raj Bhavan, Malabar Hill, Mumbai.