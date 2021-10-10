Maharashtra Governor releases Marathi translation of Bongobondhu Sheikh Mujib’s Memoirs in Mumbai Felicitates veterans of 1971 war

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

MUMBAI, 9 Oct: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari released the Marathi translation of Bongobondhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s Memoirs ‘Unfinished Memoirs’. The Marathi translation ‘Apurna Atmakatha’ rendered by writer and editor Aparna Velankar was released at a function held at Mumbai Marathi Patrakar Sangh. The Marathi translation project was undertaken at the instance of the Deputy High Commission of Bangladesh in Mumbai on the occasion of the Birth Centenary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the Golden Jubilee of the liberation of Bangladesh. The Governor felicitated the army veterans of the Bangladesh Liberation War from India on the occasion. Admiral (retd) Vishnu Bhagwat, Lt Gen Kuldip Singh Brar, Commander Ashok Batra were among those felicitated on the occasion. Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Mumbai Md. Lutfor Rahman, Deputy High Commissioner from New Delhi Nurul Islam, President of All India Association of Industries Vijay Kalantri and President of Mumbai Marathi Patrakar Sangh Narendra Wable were present. The Governor felicitated translator Aparna Velankar and Publisher Anand Limaye on the occasion.