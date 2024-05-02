Maharashtra, Gujarat Foundation Days celebrated at Raj Bhavan

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 1 May: The foundation days of Gujarat and Maharashtra states were celebrated with great enthusiasm in the Raj Bhavan auditorium, here, on Wednesday. Members of the Gujarat Samaj Samiti and Maharashtra Samaj Kalyan Samiti along with other dignitaries were present at the programme. Artists from both the provinces presented captivating cultural programmes, songs, drama and dance, in which beautiful glimpses of the rich folk culture of these states were seen. These presentations were appreciated by the Governor, Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd), and the people present.

The Governor congratulated the people present, as well as the people of Gujarat and Maharashtra, on the occasion on behalf of Uttarakhand state.

Lt General Singh said that, today, it is also a matter of happiness that this unique initiative of “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat” campaign has completed one year. This campaign dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Iron Man and architect of “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat”, has undoubtedly strengthened the unity and integrity of the country. On the other hand, the people are getting an opportunity to understand each other due to the exchange of languages, costumes, art, culture and customs of different provinces.

The Governor said that each of these states has a unique identity. Each state has a different language, diverse art and culture. This diversity is the strength of India. Despite all the diversity, all are one, this is the unique feature of India.

The Governor said that Gujarat and Maharashtra have left an indelible mark due to their unique culture along with all-round progress. These states have contributed significantly in strengthening the economy of India.

Secretary of Maharashtra Samaj Kalyan Samiti, Anirudh Deshmukh said that his committee continuously organises various activities so that the new generation remains connected with its language, art and culture. President of Gujarat Samaj Samiti, Dhiraj Bhai Panchal, while sharing the features of Gujarat, gave information about various social, educational and cultural activities of the committee. The Governor presented souvenirs to the representatives of both the states.

On this occasion, First Lady Gurmeet Kaur, Secretary, Uttarakhand Government, Dilip Jawalkar, Secretary to the Governor, Ravinath Raman, Additional Secretary Dr Vijay Kumar Jogdande, Additional Secretary to the Governor, Swati S Bhadauria were prominently present. The programme was conducted by Finance Controller Dr Tripti Srivastava.