Maharashtra Hindi Sahitya Akademi presents literary award to Dr Rajeshwar Uniyal

By Our Staff Reporter

Mumbai, 28 Mar: In consideration of the literary services of Dr Rajeshwar Uniyal, a native of Srinagar, Garhwal working in Mumbai for the last 40 years, the Maharashtra State Hindi Sahitya Akademi has honoured him with the ‘Jeevan Gaurav Award for Literature’ at Rang Sharda Auditorium, here.

Dr Rajeshwar Uniyal has, earlier, received the ‘Rajbhasha Gaurav Award for Literary Service’ from the President of India, and more than 40 otheer awards so far from the Government of India and various organisations, such as Shail Sagar, Main Himalaya Hun, Meru Uttarakhand Mahaan, etc. He written books of poetry, story collections, plays and novels. A number have been published by the National Book Trust.

He did his PhD in Hindi Folklore from Mumbai University and his books, ‘Hindi Lok Sahitya ka Prabandhan’ and ‘Uttaranchali Lok Sahitya’, have received great popularity. Along with this, he has compiled and edited ‘Uttaranchal Ki Kahaniyan’ and ‘Uttaranchal Ki Kavitaayein’, and also published many articles, stories and poems in national and international level magazines.

Along with literature, he has also been playing an active role in the social sector of Mumbai. Mumbai’s literary world and the Uttarakhand Diaspora are proud at his receiving this latest award. A large number of people from Uttarakhand were also present when he was presented the award.