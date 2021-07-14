Maharashtra Students to get learning experience in Israel

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Mumbai, 13 Jul: Students from universities in Maharashtra will soon get an opportunity for experiential learning across Israel.

The Indo Israel Partnership for Experimental Learning for Indian University Students was launched in the presence of the Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari, and Israel’s Consul General Yakov Finkelstein and Consul, Tourism Affairs, Sammy Yahai at Raj Bhavan, here, today.

The partnership project is a joint initiative of the Tourism Ministry of Israel and Govardhan Eco Village.

Under the initiative, groups of university students will be provided a 10 – day learning experience in Israel where they will get a peek into Israel’s education system, its industry and start-up culture. Students from Israel will also be able to visit Maharashtra.

Gaurang Das, Director, Govardhan Eco Village, Yachneet Pushkarna, CEO, Social Initiatives, Govardhan Eco Village and Dr Satish Modh, Konkan Prant Sangh Chalak were present on the occasion.