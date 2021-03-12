Mahashivratri observed with ‘Snan’ in Ganga at Haridwar; CM greets devotees

By Our Staff Reporter

Haridwar, 11 Mar: Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat reached the Har-ki-Pauri here, today, and prayed for the happiness and prosperity of the state’s people. He was greeted by the Sadhus and Seers present there for the ‘Shahi Snan’. He was gifted ‘Gangjal’, ‘Prasad’ and ‘Chunari’ by the Shri Ganga Sabha office-bearers.

Expressing his gratitude, the CM expressed confidence that the arrangements made for the Sadhus were as required.

Many devotees bathed early morning in the Ganga and left for their homes. This was followed by the various ‘akharas’ of the Sadhus.

The CM promised on the occasion that the government would not create any impediments to the observance of the Kumbh but the protocols against Covid-19 needed to be strictly adhered to. He expressed happiness that the Sadhus were content with the arrangements and declared that the Kumbh would be conducted peacefully and successful.

As this was the first ‘shahi snan’, the akhara processions were greeted with showering of flower petals.