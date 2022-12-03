Mahendra Bhatt welcomes Kaushik’s nomination to National Executive

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 2 Dec: Welcoming the nomination of BJP MLA Madan Kaushik to the National Executive of the party, BJP State President Mahendra Bhatt has thanked National President JP Nadda and the central leadership for the nomination.

Bhatt has also congratulated Kaushik on getting the national responsibility in the organisation. He expressed hope that the party would get the benefit of his long political and organisational experience at the national level, as well as in coordination with the central leadership of the party on issues concerning the state.