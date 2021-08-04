Mahila Congress felicitates women achievers

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Mussoorie, 3 Aug: A felicitation ceremony was organised, today, in the auditorium of the Gandhi Chowk Gurdwara, here, by the local unit of the Women’s Congress.

The programme was inaugurated with lighting of the lamp by Chief Guest and Mahila Congress National General Secretary Anupama Rawat. Women who have done good work in various fields and girls performing in the field of education were felicitated. Anupama Rawat said that she appreciated the social and political work being done by Mussoorie Mahila Congress President Jasbir Kaur.

She also attacked the BJP government of Uttarakhand saying it gave the slogan of ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padha’ but no work had been done for the uplift of daughters. The double engine government of the state had completely failed. BJP had only given three chief ministers, not development to the state, despite getting a full majority. She claimed that, in 2022, the people of the state would give a befitting answer. The Congress would form the government so that the development of the state could take place.