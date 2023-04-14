Mahra expresses gratitude to Cong workers for cooperation in his 1st year term as PCC Chief

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 12 Apr: On completion of one year as State Congress President, State Congress President Karan Mahra thanked the Party Command and, in particular, the then Party President, Sonia Gandhi, for providing an opportunity to him to serve the state and the party as the PCC Chief.

He issued a message to the party workers on this occasion and said that, when he took over as the State Congress President, the morale of the party workers in the state was low due to the defeat in the 2022 assembly elections. There could be many reasons for the defeat in the assembly elections, the main reason being that the party could not reach out to the people.

Mahra said that, with the help and blessings of all the party seniors and the workers, he has tried his best to strengthen the Congress party, to raise the morale of the frustrated and disappointed workers due to the unexpected defeat in the assembly elections. Mahra claimed that, since he took over as PCC Chief, the party has been constantly raising the issues of public interest to convey the voice of the people to the government.

Mahra added that his one year term as the President of the Pradesh Congress Committee has been completed. During this tenure of one year, many programmes were organised by the State Congress Committee with the cooperation of the party workers across the state, for which he is grateful to them from the bottom of his heart. He was also grateful to the top leadership of the party, who provided full cooperation in strengthening the Congress party by guiding him from time to time. During this one-year term, many challenges were presented to the Congress party by the Modi government at the centre, which the workers of the party resolutely fought against and are still fighting against the anti-people policies of the BJP governments, he claimed. He expressed hope that the Congress would continue to struggle on issues of public importance and be able to excel in the upcoming elections.