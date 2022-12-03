Mahra, Kapdi allege irregularities in recruitment by U’khand Public Service Commission

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 2 Dec: Addressing a joint press conference at the Congress Bhawan here, today, Pradesh Congress Committee Chief Karan Mahra and Deputy Leader of the Opposition Bhuwan Kapdi accused the BJP government of irregularities and nepotism in all the recruitments done over the past 6 years. They claimed that corruption and nepotism have been thoroughly exposed in the case of most recruitment done in the past 6 years.

Mahra and Kapdi further claimed that corruption in case of recruitments in the cooperatives department and districts, too, had also come to the fore, recently. In many cases of recruitment conducted by the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission, arrests were continuing even at the present.

Mahra claimed that many of the recruitments now being done by the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission instead of UKSSSC are also being carried out in violation of the rules and regulations. In the Polytechnic Examination, 2015, conducted by the Public Service Commission, 8 candidates had been selected against the rules, in place of 5 against the posts. Showing the documents obtained through RTI, the Congress leaders alleged that, with the intention of manipulation in the mark sheets of the examination held by the Commission, overwriting of numbers had been done and a difference was also found in the sum of the total numbers, which directly affected the recruitment, they alleged. Alleging corruption, they demanded a high level inquiry into the alleged scam.

Mahra said that, despite a poor record in recruitments, the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission has been appointed by the state government to conduct recruitment of Assistant Engineers and Junior Engineers, and this amounted to injustice with the unemployed youth of the state. Mahra claimed that the Public Service Commission had selected candidates, three times the number of posts of Assistant Engineers and 7 times the number of posts in case of JEs. There were 776 posts of AEs, but, in all, 3721 candidates had been selected and this pointed towards massive corruption. The Congress leaders added that, in case of Group ‘C’ posts, only the original residents of the state are eligible for selection and, for this, a permanent residence certificate is mandatory. However, the commission invited applications for these recruitments without asking for permanent residence certificates, which amounted to suppressing the rights of the youth from the state.

Mahra and Kapdi asserted that the Congress party would continue its struggle from the roads to the assembly in the interest of the unemployed youth. The Congress party demands an inquiry into the Group ‘C’ recruitments being conducted by the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission. They asserted that permanent residence certificate of the state should be made mandatory.

Congress State Vice President, Organisation, Mathura Dutt Joshi, Chief Spokesperson Garima Dasauni, media panellists Sheeshpal Bisht and Vijaypal Rawat were also present at the press conference.