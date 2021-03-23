Maj Gen Sanjeev Khatri to take charge as GOC, UK Sub Area today

DEHRADUN, 22 Mar: Major General Sanjeev Khatri, VSM will assume the appointment of General Officer Commanding, Uttarakhand Sub Area tomorrow (23rd March). He is an an alumnus of Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC), Dehradun, National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla, Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun. The General is also an alumnus of the prestigious Defence Services Staff College, Wellington and Higher Command Course at Army War College, Mhow. He is Master of Science (MSc), Master of Philosophy (MPhil) and he also holds Diploma in Senior Level Defence Management.

Khatri is considered to be an expert in Mountain Warfare, Counter Insurgency and Counter Terrorism and has held varied coveted command, instructional and staff appointments in his distinguished service career. An avid reader and a keen sportsman, he has also represented the services in Squash. He says that his priority will be to successfully guide the Army’s efforts that will be entrusted to him and maintain close coordination with Veterans’ fraternity as well as to maintain cordial relationship with the state administration.