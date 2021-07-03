Maj General Alok Joshi assumes charge as Deputy Commandant, IMA

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 1 Jul: Major General Jagjit Singh Mangat, Deputy Commandant & Chief Instructor, Indian Military Academy, bid adieu to his Alma Mater, today, after a challenging tenure of 16 months. The Academy pursued a dynamic training regime with strict COVID protocols during this period. A number of transformational efforts have been actualised and the Academy received appreciation from Army Training Command for its stellar standards showcased during the Passing Out Parades conducted amidst the prevailing conditions. He is now moving for his next assignment at Army Headquarters.

During a simple and solemn ceremony held at Indian Military Academy, today, the General Officer handed over the Baton of Deputy Commandant & Chief Instructor to Major General Alok Joshi.

Major General Alok Joshi is an alumnus of Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, and was commissioned into The Rajput Regiment on 19 December, 1987. He has commanded a formation in Counter Insurgency Operations in Jammu & Kashmir. He is moving in after a successful command tenure and carries varied operational experiences, having served in different terrains and sectors.