Major action taken against illegal mining in Haridwar

By Our Staff Reporter

Haridwar, 31 Dec: The team of the Mining Department has taken major action against illegal mining in Shyampur area of District Haridwar. In this, action was taken against a total of seven storage plants, three screening plants and three crushers and a fine of more than Rs 50 lakh was imposed on them. This action created a stir in the area throughout the day. It may be recalled that, two days ago, also a joint team of the SDM and Mining Department had taken action in Bhogpur area of the Haridwar district against illegal mining.

It may be pertinent to point out here that there are persistent complaints of rampant illegal mining in district Haridwar.

In order to prevent illegal mining, in compliance with the instructions of District Magistrate Dhiraj Singh Garbyal, the team of Mining Department led the action against illegal mining in Shyampur area today.

In similar action taken in Bhogpur area two days ago, punitive action was taken against one screening plant and two crushers. During this action, Manish, Vivek, Sushmita and a team of accountants from the mining department were present on the spot.