Major challenge for Doon Police to work out case

CM expresses displeasure over armed robbery in Doon

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 10 Oct: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has expressed deep displeasure over the armed robbery case here in which jewellery worth more than Rs 15 crores was looted from Reliance Jewellers showroom located on Rajpur Road, yesterday.

It is learnt that Dhami has issued strict directions to the Doon Police to work this case out and nab the guilty at the earliest. He has also expressed shock over how easily the robbers were able to loot the jewellery from a showroom located in the heart of the city and on a very busy road of the city and then manage to get away. This is being described as biggest ever robbery in the history of Uttarakhand and has severely dented the image of Dehradun and Uttarakhand Police.

Initial investigations have indicated involvement of a professional gang of robbers from Bihar, which has indulged in several such crimes in various states of the country. Police have launched an intensive check by barricading all the exits from Dehradun city in an attempt to prevent the robbers from fleeing the state.

SSP Ajai Singh has claimed that the Doon Police will not leave any stone unturned in an attempt to nab and put the criminals behind bars at the earliest. According to the police, after receiving information about the incident, the city immediately launched an intensive combing operation and search drive by barricading all the exit points of the city. In fact, during the checking, the criminals alleged to have committed the robbery still managed to escape leaving two motorcycles behind. The vehicles abandoned by the alleged robbers have been seized and search is underway to nab the criminals.

It may be recalled that yesterday when the state and district police was focussing more on VVIP duty rather than routine policing, as it was the state formation day and the President Droupadi Murmu was also in town, armed robbers entered the Reliance Jewellers showroom on Rajpur Road near the Secretariat and, not far away from the Police Headquarters and the Dhara Police Chowki, held hostage all the 11 employees of the showroom soon after it had opened for the day and, in less than ten minutes time, decamped with jewellery worth more than Rs 15 crores.