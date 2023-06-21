Major General Manoj Tiwari meets Governor at Raj Bhawan

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 20 Jun: Major General Manoj Tiwari , ADG Recruitment ZRO Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand paid a courtesy call on Governor Lt- General Gurmit Singh (Retd) at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday. On this occasion, the Governor took information from him regarding the proposed recruitment rallies in Uttarakhand.

Major General Tiwari gave detailed information to the Governor about the recruitment rallies to be held at Banbasa, Ranikhet and Kotdwar in Uttarakhand under the Agneepath scheme of the Indian Army. He informed that a large number of youth from different rural and urban areas of the state would participate in the recruitment rallies to be held in the coming days.