makes several announcements for Kedarnath constituency

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 26 Apr: Following his visit to Kedarnath, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami later reached the Kalimath Temple and offered prayers. On this occasion, he prayed for the prosperity and all-round development of the state.

Earlier, on his reaching Kalimath, local people including public representatives gave a rousing welcome to the Chief Minister. Addressing the local people in the courtyard of Kalimath temple, the Chief Minister said that his government is ensuring the progress of development works with complete transparency and these would be completed in time. He also sought people’s cooperation to ensure timely completion of works. He said that a new work culture and discipline had been inculcated in the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Dhami said that Modi is constantly being briefed on the construction works going on in Kedarnath Dham. He said that, as promised, the process of implementing the uniform civil code in Uttarakhand has begun. He said that every area in the Bharat Mala chain is being connected by road and the work on the railway line from Rishikesh to Karnprayag is progressing fast.

This year, the Chardham Yatra would be historic with a large number of devotees expected. He reiterated that tourism is the main source of livelihood in the state.

Dhami also made certain announcements on this occasion which included upgradation of the Shaheed Ram Singh Vidyalaya. He also announced construction of a permanent building at Kotma Vidyalaya. He also announced construction of the Chilaund and Sayansugaad roads. He promised more seats and classes for the BSc course at Vidyapeeth Degree College.

On this occasion, regional MLA Shaila Rani Rawat apprised the Chief Minister on the many problems of the area and urged him to get them resolved. She reminded that the people of the area had faced the brunt of the disaster, for which the CM was urged to give priority to the local people during the Yatra.

On this occasion, District Panchayat President Amardei Shah, MLA, Rudraprayag, Bharat Singh Choudhary, President, Kedarnath Nagar Panchayat, Devprakash Semwal, Chandi Prasad Bhatt, Child Protection Commission member, public representatives and a large number of local villagers were present.