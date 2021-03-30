MAMS Director Panjwani receives Education Award

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 26 Mar: Maa Anandmayee Memorial School (MAMS) Director Arpit Panjwani was bestowed the ‘Jagranjosh Education Award 2021 for Best Initiative at Grassroots Level’ in a glittering virtual ceremony held today. The Award was presented in recognition of Arpit’s ‘innovative, inspirational and effective leadership’ in having established the Atal Tinkering Lab (ATL) at MAMS. The ATL is a flagship programme of Atal Innovation Mission (NITI Aayog) to promote Innovation and Entrepreneurship amongst school students.

The Chief Guest at this award ceremony was Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, Union Education Minister.

On the occasion, Arpit said that the recognition is testimony to the inspirational work that MAMS educators have done right through the pandemic. The tireless efforts and commitment of the teachers in having ensured uninterrupted virtual learning and educational equity for the students led to such honours being conferred on the school and its leaders.

He expressed immense gratitude to Bharat Gupta and Parikshit Bhardwaj for recognising MAMS’ work. Furthermore, he also expressed heartfelt appreciation for the entire MAMS team, particularly Principal Kesar Patel for their sincerity and constant support.

It may be recalled that Panjwani was recently honoured with the ASMS40 under 40 Education in March this year. Furthermore, the MAMS ATL has been consistently ranked in the top 5 ATL’s in Uttarakhand with students curating some innovative solutions for real world problems and upholding the sustainable development goals.