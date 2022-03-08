Man blackmails wife to obtain divorce using her intimate videos

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 6 Mar: In an FIR lodged with Doiwala police station, a woman has accused her husband of blackmailing her to obtain a divorce. The accused allegedly used the complainant’s intimate videos to blackmail her into accepting a mutual divorce. The complainant got married to the accused in 2009. The couple has a daughter. Since marriage, the complainant’s in-laws demanded dowry. The complainant’s in-laws tortured her and humiliated her family. Later, the complainant discovered that her husband was involved with other women in multiple extra-marital affairs. The complainant confronted the accused who then physically assaulted her. The accused allegedly even physically assaulted their daughter. Then the accused moved to Afghanistan, from where he used to video call the complainant and force her to send intimate videos featuring herself. As per the complaint, when the accused came back to India he started threatening that he would leak these videos, which would go viral if she did not grant him a mutual divorce.