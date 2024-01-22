Man held in Delhi on charges of rape

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

MUSSOORIE, 20 Jan: A 30-year-old man has been arrested from New Delhi on charges of rape of a woman, police said on Saturday.

Saurabh Chaudhary was arrested by a team of Mussoorie police station on Friday following a written complaint filed under zero FIR in a New Delhi police station, SHO Mussoorie, Arvind Kumar said. The case which was lodged at Palam Police station in New Delhi was transferred to Mussoorie since the alleged rape took place at a hotel in the hill resort.

According to police information, the woman had alleged that she was repeatedly raped by Chaudhary under the pretext of marriage. In the complaint, the woman had further alleged that she was raped in Mussoorie and other areas. When she insisted on marriage, Chaudhary entered into a marriage engagement but later changed his stand by demanding huge dowry. When the woman pleaded her helplessness for dowry, Chaudhary started abusing the woman repeatedly. He even used to beat her up, the complaint alleged.

As the case was transferred to Mussoorie, a three-member police team was set up which started a hunt for Chaudhary, who was evading arrest since last year. Finally he was arrested from New Delhi on Friday and later produced before a magistrate on Saturday for the 14 days judicial remand, Kumar said.