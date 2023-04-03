British thinker Kevin Cavilla has used the meaningful phrase, ‘manage change’, in the context of an increasing belief that getting rid of Putin as President of Russia has become the only solution to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Even as NATO countries continue to bankroll and arm Ukraine, there has been hope that the Russian people, disillusioned as they are with the war, would rise up against Putin and his cohorts. This has not happened and, in fact, Putin’s line that he has acted against attacks by ‘Nazis’ against the Russian speaking population of Ukraine is being boosted with greater confidence. He has also further consolidated relations with countries like China and Turkiye, and managed to keep India ‘neutral’, sending signals thereby that the war is not ending anytime soon.

There have, therefore, been suggestions that Putin could be ‘taken out’ in other ways, similar to the manner in which Israel, in particular, has eliminated threats – be they Palestinians or Iranians. While this is theoretically possible, there is no guarantee that someone even worse than Putin would not assume charge, leading to a serious deterioration of the situation. It may be recalled how the removal of leaders like Saddam Hussain and Yassar Arafat caused meltdowns that continue to cause tremendous human suffering in their respective countries. Israel now has far more radical forces ranged against it that are totally committed to its total destruction.

As such, ‘managing’ change is a concept that transcends the locking of horns approach being adopted at present. It suggests the kind of strategy adopted by modern day business executives to create environments conducive to their goals. This requires better, more targeted understanding of the ‘host environment’ in Russia, and identification of the forces at work, particularly the people’s desire for peace. The strategy would bring about the political shifts required. It is expected that, having introduced the concept, Cavilla and like-minded people will, at future deliberations, further elaborate on what needs to be done to induce change from within. As always, it is better to ‘manage’ a problem rather than let it go out of control to the detriment of all. Humanity looks forward to such initiatives that are an alternative to senseless war.