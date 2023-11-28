Manaskhand project will boost economy of Kumaon region: Dhami

By Our Staff Reporter

Haldwani, 27 Nov: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a press conference here, today, in which he explained in detail the schemes being run by the Central and State Governments in Uttarakhand.

He claimed that the Manaskhand Mandir Mala Mission will not only generate employment opportunities in Kumaon region but also further boost the economy. He asserted that Uttarakhand has created its unique identity in the whole world through the Char Dham.

Dhami stated that, after Kedarkhand in Garhwal, now the picture of Kumaon will also change with the development of Manaskhand, adding that a road map has been prepared under the Mission to beautify, enrich and spiritualise the region. Under this scheme, around 26 temples of Kumaon are being developed as religious and spiritual tourism destinations and will be connected with each other. As a result, tourism will be promoted along with religion. At the same time, there will be better employment for the local people, devotees and tourists will get the opportunity to know about the culture of Kumaon. Under the Scheme, there will be further improvement in the national highway-main road connectivity in Kumaon.

Dhami also stated that some Manaskhand sites will also be connected with helicopter connectivity. All these Manaskhandh sites will be developed on the lines of the Char Dham. Arrangements for health facilities will also be augmented around these Manaskhands, so that the devotees coming here do not have to face any kind of health problem. He reminded that more than 56 lakh devotees visited the Char Dham this year, which is a matter of pride not only for the state but for the whole of India.

The Chief Minister reminded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had visited Pithoragarh some time ago, is the first Prime Minister to reach a height of more than 18,000 feet in Uttarakhand. He also visited Adi Kailash and Gunji village situated on the China border. After the Prime Minister’s visit, Kumaon stands to make its mark in the whole world. After this, many cine stars and sportsmen had also expressed positive views about these tourist sites on social media. The CM claimed that after the visit of Prime Minister Modi, tourist traffic has started increasing in Adi Kailash, Jageshwar Dham and other tourist sites of Kumaon.

Dhami added that the government is making every possible effort to promote tourism and pilgrimage. Also, efforts are being made to find better options to ensure smooth movement of tourists coming from India and abroad. The initial work to connect the Manaskhand shrines has started. The government is making continuous efforts to promote Kumaon’s folk art, folk culture and handloom products as its cultural heritage.