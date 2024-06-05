Mandate Delivered

First and foremost, all those who expressed doubts about the EVMs should offer an unconditional apology. Then, salute the extraordinary achievement of the Election Commission of India for delivering the people’s mandate through enormous effort and sacrifice – lives were lost in conducting the extended seven phase exercise. The tradition of the ECI being one of India’s best performing institutions has been continued in exemplary fashion.

Those who questioned the functionality of Indian democracy will also have learned a lesson. The people have their own way of exercising their franchise that is always complete in a diverse country, representing many points of view, culminating in the desired mandate. This has highlighted once again the maturity of the electorate. It may have taken the consolidated power of the opposition to put a brake on the BJP juggernaut, but it was done through the many permutations and combinations available.

The best results of the electoral mathematics were achieved in UP, where the SP got its act together with the Congress. For probably the first time, the SP vote was successfully transferred to an alliance partner and vice versa. It prevented a split in the Muslim vote. The BJP could have effectively countered with a tie-up with the BSP, but it miscalculated its support. It is a big blow to Yogi Adityanath’s ‘Bulldozer Raj’.

Maharashtra and West Bengal, also, held out against the BJP blitzkrieg. As a result, the target of obliterating the Congress could not be achieved. In fact, the Congress has been resurrected enough to fight another day.

The BJP was denied a majority of its own and will be dependent on its NDA allies. To that extent, Prime Minister Modi will have his hands tied. The best success of its politics has been in Bihar, where the inclusion of Nitish Kumar as a coalition partner delivered excellent dividends. The same goes for the successes in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh assembly elections. It is a given that, had not Modi raised the ‘400 Paar’ clarion cry, complacency would have undone the party. There are lessons to be learned by all – the BJP should not be arrogant towards its alliance partners, such as the Shiromani Akali Dal, the original Shiv Sena, AIADMK, the BSP, etc. The opposition should continue down the unity path, without concern for how much space the Congress regains at others’ cost.

Prime Minister Modi has a tough task ahead of him in trying to introduce critical reforms in the face of a rejuvenated opposition. Hopefully, he will lead the nation to greater heights with undiminished commitment and enthusiasm, regardless of the numbers setback.