Mandatory now for legal heirs of pensioners to inform of their death within 1 month

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 29 May: Uttarakhand Government has made it compulsory for the legal heirs of all the pensioners of the state government to inform the treasury concerned about the death of the pensioner within a period of one month from the death . The government has issued instructions for the general public in this regard.

Additional Secretary Finance Dr Iqbal Ahmed has issued instructions to the Director Treasury and all the Treasury Officers of the state through a letter that they should ensure sharing this information with all the pension holders of the state government at their level so that after the death of the pension holder, the information of his or her death is provided to the treasury concerned by his/ her legal heir within a period of one month from the death .