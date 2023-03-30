Mandaviya to lay foundation stone of 500 bed hospital in Doon

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 29 Mar: Union Health & Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya shall be on a two-day visit to Uttarakhand from 30-31 March. On 30 March, he will visit the Jan Aushadi Kendra at Jakhan here. After this, the minister shall depart for Malari village of district Chamoli to review the Vibrant Village programme. In the afternoon, he will interact with the local villagers and take note of the development and infrastructure work being undertaken in Malari.

On 31 March, Mandaviya will lay the foundation stone of a 500 bedded Hospital to be set up in the New Block of Doon Medical College, at the CM’s Residence along with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. He will do the same for a 50 bedded Critical Care Block at Rudraprayag, a 50 bedded Critical Care Block at Nainital and a 50 bedded Critical care Block in Srinagar.