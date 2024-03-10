Manish Khanduri joins BJP in Dushyant Gautam and Dhami’s presence

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 9 Mar: Congress leader Manish Khanduri , who is son of former Chief Minister BC Khanduri and brother of Uttarakhand Assembly speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan, who had yesterday resigned from the Congress party, today joined the BJP . At a function held at the BJP ’s Mahanagar office at Parade Grounds today, Khanduri was inducted into BJP by leader in charge of the party’s affairs in Uttarakhand and National General Secretary of BJP Dushyant Gautam in the presence of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and BJP State President Mahendra Bhatt.

It may be recalled that Manish Khanduri had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Pauri Garhwal Lok Sabha seat on Congress ticket.