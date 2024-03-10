Manish Khanduri joins BJP in Dushyant Gautam and Dhami’s presence

By Our Staff Reporter
Dehradun, 9 Mar: Congress leader Manish Khanduri, who is son of former Chief Minister BC Khanduri and brother of Uttarakhand Assembly speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan, who had yesterday resigned from the Congress party, today joined the BJP. At a function held at the BJP’s Mahanagar office at Parade Grounds today, Khanduri was inducted into BJP by leader in charge of the party’s affairs in Uttarakhand and National General Secretary of BJP Dushyant Gautam in the presence of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and BJP State President Mahendra Bhatt.
It may be recalled that Manish Khanduri had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Pauri Garhwal Lok Sabha seat on Congress ticket.
Speaking on the occasion, BJP State President Mahendra Bhatt said that the party leaders are happy that Manish Khanduri has joined BJP. After leaving Congress in support of PM Modi in the development of the country. Bhatt also claimed that the party will take full care of honour and respect of Manish Khanduri. Also speaking to the media persons after joining the BJP, Khanduri claimed that he had never entered politics for any personal gains and has joined the BJP after mulling over it for sometime. He also claimed that he still has friends in Congress and also named Pritam Singh, Yashpal Arya, Karan Mahara and Harish Rawat as Congress leaders with whom he still shares a cordial relations. Khanduri claimed that politics has been a path of struggle for him. He said that he had lost the 2019 election from Pauri but remained active in the constituency but he is not aspiring for the BJP ticket from Pauri. He feels that BJP Government in the Centre led by PM Modi and the state government led by CM Dhami have been working hard for the development of the country and Uttarakhand. He will work for the BJP in whatever capacity the party will expect of him to contribute.
Khanduri claimed that there are many good aspirants for the BJP ticket from Pauri. He has joined the BJP after being impressed by Prime Minister Modi. He has special attachment to Uttarakhand. He has an important contribution in the development of the state.