Manish Khanduri’s entry in BJP ruins pitch for ticket aspirants from Pauri

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 9 Mar: Congress leader Manish Khanduri who had quit the Congress party yesterday, today joined the BJP as was already being speculated since yesterday. Khanduri is son of former Chief Minister and veteran BJP leader Maj Gen (Retd) BC Khanduri and brother of speaker of state assembly, Ritu Khanduri Bhushan. The entry of Manish Khanduri in BJP has queered the pitch for the ticket aspirants from Pauri Lok Sabha constituency in the BJP . Khanduri is another ticket aspirant from Pauri seat having contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election from Pauri on a Congress ticket and therefore his entry in BJP makes him another contender for the BJP ticket on that seat. It may be recalled that BJP is yet to announce its candidates from Pauri and Haridwar seats while it has already announced three sitting MPs namely Ajay Bhatt, Ajay Tamta and Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah from Nainital, Almora and Tehri respectively.