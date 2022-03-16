Manjunath is new SSP, Udham Singh Nagar

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 15 Mar: IPS Officer Manjunath TC has been transferred as Senior Superintendent of Police, Udham Singh Nagar district, with immediate effect, replacing Barinder Jit Singh. Along with him, three other Police officers have also been transferred in what is the first transfer order after the elections. Manjunath was so far posted as SSP, Almora. IPS Officer Barinder Jit Singh has been transferred as DIG, Training, Police Headquarters, in Dehradun. PPS Officer Mamata Bora, who was posted as Additional SP, Rudrapur, has now been transferred as Additional SP (Intelligence), Dehradun, in place of PPS Officer Renu Lohani, who has now been transferred as Additional SP (Vigilance) Dehradun Sector.