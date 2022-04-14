Manmohan Kandwal elected Doon Bar Association President

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 13 Apr: Advocate Manmohan Kandwal has been elected as the new President of the Dehradun Bar Association. Advocate Kandwal will take office as Dehradun Bar Association’s president for the ninth time. Advocate Anil Sharma has been elected the Secretary of the state’s largest bar association.

The duo are again set to undertake the responsibilities of President and Secretary, respectively, for the fifth time in succession.

The elections for the bar association were successfully conducted after a gap of almost two years. On Tuesday, the polling process started at 9 a.m. Forty candidates were pitted against each other to secure 11 posts in the association. A total of 2178 advocates cast their votes.

Advocate Kandwal registered a victory with 1264 votes in his favor, while Advocate Anil Sharma bagged 1178 votes. After his magnificent win, Kandwal thanked the legal fraternity for extending its support. He asserted that he would continue to work for the betterment of the advocates during his tenure. The task to build seating chambers for advocates in the old jail premises would be undertaken on a priority basis, he added.