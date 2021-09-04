Manohar Kant Dhyani accorded status of cabinet minister

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 3 Sep: Veteran BJP leader and former MP Manohar Kant Dhyani, who was recently been appointed as Chairman of the Committee to review the constitution of the Devasthanam Board by the Pushkar Singh Dhami Government, has now been accorded the status of cabinet minister.

It may be recalled that Dhyani has been asked the review the constitution of Devasthanam Board, to speak to all the stakeholders and to make recommendations regarding the Board’s future or suggest ways to improve its functioning to ensure that none of the stakeholders’ interests were adversely affected by the shrine board. It may be further recalled that the Teerth Purohits of the Char Dham and allied shrines are agitating in pursuance of their demand to dissolve the shrine board.