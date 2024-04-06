Mansi Gururani bags first position in the extempore competition held at SRHU

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 4 April: In the extempore competition held at Swami Rama Himalayan University, Mansi Gururani secured the first position . Students showcased their excellent public speaking skills in the competition . The competition , held in the auditorium of the Engineering College on Thursday, saw great enthusiasm amongst the students. During the competition , the participating students presented their points effectively on the given topics. In the competition , Mansi Gururani from the Himalayan Institute of Medical Sciences secured the first place, Mansi Bajaj secured the second place, and Karuna Dean from the Himalayan College of Nursing secured the third place. The winners were honored and awarded by the Vice Chancellor of Swami Rama Himalayan University, Dr Rajendra Dobhal, who also encouraged them to participate in such competitions in the future. He stated that in today’s competitive era, it is essential for students to inculcate skills like public speaking along with their studies. He also mentioned that organizing competitions like extempore not only develops the confidence of students but also enhances their knowledge on various topics. Dr. Seema Madhok and Saurabh Verma from CPACE informed that students from the university’s colleges of Medical, Nursing, Engineering, Yoga Science, Bioscience, Management, and Pharmacy, totaling to 70, participated in the competition . The faculty of all colleges contributed to the successful conduct of the program.