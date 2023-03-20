Manu Singh calls on Gov, discusses India-Aussie ties

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 20 Mar: The sports philanthropist from Chandigarh, Manu Singh, called on Governor Lt-General Gurmit Singh (Retd) on Saturday.

Manu Singh and the Governor recalled the history of Indians who served with Anzacs during World War 1 for Australia in Gallipoli.

The close ties between Australia and India could be traced back to the landings at Anzac Cove, where Australians and Indians stood together resolutely, shoulder to shoulder.

Lt-General Singh shared his experience in Australia during his visit a few years ago and recalled with Manu the history between the two nations.

They also discussed the importance of sports, as well as environment friendly actions. A discussion on India-Australia defence and bilateral relations was held in the context of peace and harmony.

Manu presented the Governor a limited edition portrait of the 14th Sikhs who served in Australia.

It may be recalled that the Sikhs played a major role in Gallipoli alongside the Anzacs. Sikhs enlisted in the Australian Imperial Force for World War 1. On a single day in 1915, on 4 June, 379 officers and men from the Sikh Regiment died virtually wiping out the 14th Sikh Regiment.

Manu is one of the youngest people to represent the Sikh Regiment in the Anzac Parade. He has participated in the parade for the last four years, proudly marching for his great uncle, a veteran who was a part of the India-British Army. He is currently working with the Return Service League (RSL) to honour the contribution of Indian troops in Gallipoli to raise funds for war widows.

Also, he is a Brand Ambassador of India-Australia cricket relations. He has recently worked as the Cricket Connects Exhibition Ambassador at the Sydney Cricket Ground, one of the largest cricket exhibitions held worldwide. As part of this exhibition, he worked with former Australian Prime Ministers John Howard and Tony Abbott. Singh strives to build a strong India-Australia relationship, connecting people from the two nations through cricket.