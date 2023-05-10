Many, including former Distt Panchayat President from Haridwar, join BJP

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 8 May: Hundreds of political workers including a former District Panchayat President joined the BJP here, today, in the presence of BJP State President Mahendra Bhatt and Haridwar MP Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’.

Welcoming the new entrants, Bhatt said that besides becoming a member of the world’s largest party, they had now become soldiers of the world’s most popular leader, Narendra Modi. Now it has become the responsibility of all to ensure that the ongoing development work in the country and the state should not stop. Assuring all the new members, he said that a party worker is highly respected in BJP and contribution to the organisation makes a leader.

On this occasion, Dr Nishank congratulated all the people who joined the party today and said that they are closest to BJP due to their culture, behaviour and qualities like eagerness to help others. Everyone here is proud that he or she belongs to a party whose leader is the most powerful and popular leader in the world. The BJP government, whether it is at the Centre or the State, is taking country forward with public welfare schemes.

On this occasion, former district panchayat president of Haridwar, Barkha Rani, who joined BJP, said that she is fortunate that she has got the opportunity to join the world’s largest party and organisation with nationalist thoughts. The programme was conducted by the state media in charge of BJP, Manveer Chauhan. Among those present included Aditya Chauhan, Madhu Bhatt, Shadab Shams, Shobha Ram Prajapati, Keerat Singh, Sachin Verma, Advocate Tikam Singh, Nidhi Panwar and Seema Devi.