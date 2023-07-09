Many services to be made available at the door step of citizens: Dhami

CM flags off Apni Sarkar Citizens Services



By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 8 Jul: Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami , flagged off the ‘Apni Sarkar’ Citizen Services at Your Doorstep Scheme at the Chief Minister’s Camp Office here today. Citizens of Dehradun will have citizen services of Apni Sarkar Portal available at their doorstep on a single phone call through this special service. While flagging off the service, Chief Minister Dhami noted that these services have been started to be made available to citizens through Jan Seva Kendra by visiting their homes and this service will soon be started at other places of the state as well. The Chief Minister said that it is the priority of the government that the common people get the benefits of civil services at their homes. So far, 575 services are being made available online on Apni Sarkar Portal.

To begin with, Citizen Service At Your Doorstep service will be made available in pilot form in 100 wards of Dehradun city by the operators of the nearest CSC centre. ITDA under the Department of Information Technology, Suraj and Science Technology has entrusted this responsibility to CSC-SPV for “ Door Step Delivery”. Identity cards have been issued to CSC operators of Dehradun city after police verification. Citizens can call on 18009110007 toll free number to avail this service. As per the convenience of the citizens , applications will be addressed at home and related certificates/records will be made available at home only.

Secretary Shailesh Bagauli informed that after three months review of this service, the target is to make this service available in the entire state. In future, senior citizens living in far flung areas will be specially benefited from this service.

ITDA Director Nitika Khandelwal informed that CSC is making available to the citizens many commercial services too apart from the usual central and state government services . Commercial services being offered by the CSC include insurance, education, banking, pension, Digipay, tele-health and tele-law. These services are being offered up to the village level by the CSC.

On this occasion MLA Shiv Arora, Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman, Additional Director ITDA Girish Chandra Gunwant, and officers of ITDA and CSC-SPV Uttarakhand were present.