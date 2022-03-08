Many standards will be set in field of education: Dr Deshbandhu

By Our Staff Reporter

Haridwar, 6 Mar: The newly elected President of ‘Shri Sanatan Dharma Pratinidhi Sabha’, Punjab, Dr Deshbandhu said that today the same situation is arising in the country regarding Sanatan Dharma as was in the year 1923. This was when Mahamana Madan Mohan Malaviya, along with his initiated disciple Tyagamurti Goswami Ganesh Dutt, felt the need to establish to establish the ‘Shri Sanatan Dharma Pratinidhi Sabha’, Punjab, in Lahore.

He added that Sanatan Dharma is under threat, today, as before independence.

He was speaking as the Chief Guest at a felicitation ceremony organised at Tyagamurti Goswami Ganesh Dutt Auditorium of ‘Shri Mithilesh Sanatan Dharma Inter College’ located in Kankhal Township, here. The event was held to felicitate him on being elected National President of the Sabha. The ceremony was held jointly by the managing committee of the college and staff members.

Dr Deshbandhu said that anti-religious forces were, today, making fun of religion and age-old traditions.

He said that the Sabha would work with dedicated spirit to redeem the spirit of Sanatan Dharma by bringing all the institutions on the same platform across the country.

He said that the Sabha would set many new standards in the field of education. On the occasion, he announced a grant of Rs 21,000 for the Pandit Amarnath Sharma Library and Reading Room of Shri Mithilesh Sanatan Dharma Inter College, Kankhal.

Pandit Indra Mohan Goswami said that the Sanatan Dharma Pratinidhi Sabha would do many important works under the leadership of Dr Deshbandhu.

Presiding over the programme, Sudhir Kumar Gupta said that under Dr Deshbandhu, the educational institutions would get a new direction.

Expressing gratitude to the guests, College Principal Meenakshi Sharma said that Sanatan Dharma Sabha has established many new dimensions in the field of secondary and higher education in the entire country. Pt Indra Mohan Goswami was presented a shawl and a memento, as was Subhash Chand Sharma. The event was convened by senior teacher Rajiv Pant.

A day earlier, Dr Deshbandhu and other office bearers of the Sabha performed Ganga Aarti at Brahmakund with their family members.