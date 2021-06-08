Markets to open till 5 pm on 9, 11, 14 June

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 8 Jun: Giving in to the pressure of traders, the government has agreed to open the markets including all type of commercial establishments on 9, 11 and 14 June till 5 pm now. Orders to this extent were issued late this evening by Chief Secretary Om Prakash.

This is the second time that the government had to amend its orders under pressure from the traders.

As per the new orders all commercial establishments with the exception of cinema, theatres, malls, swimming pools, gymnasiums and restaurants, etc., have been allowed to open on 9, 11 and 14 June from 8 am till 5 pm. All other restrictions will remain unaltered. Restaurants will open only for home delivery service.