Marriage reception held of Kriti-Prateek

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 29 Aug: Kriti, daughter of Vice Admiral Vinay Badhwar, Chief Hydrographer, was married to Prateek, recently. They were given a warm reception by their close relatives and friends of Doon, today, at the DSOI. Vice Admiral Badhwar is a Doonite and belongs to a defence family.

He was recently presented the Alexander Dalrymple Award by the British government. The award recognises Admiral Badhwar’s work in areas of Hydrography and Nautical Cartography and appreciates his unparalleled dedication, professionalism and leadership in these disciplines. Those present on the occasion were Vice Admiral Vinay Badhwar-Amrita, Prateek-Kriti, Colonel BD Gambhir-Kusum, Manish- Rakhi, Shristi, Nikita, Aarushi, Col SK Taneja-Manorama, Col SK Makin-Poonam, Col RP Jairath, SM-Sushma, Col Sunny Bakshi- Poonam, Col BM Thapa-Meera, Col VK Malhotra-Sudesh, Charu, Anirudh and many others.